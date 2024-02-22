Akhilesh Yadav to Join Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' Day After Seat-Sharing Pact

The Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) have solidified their alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for April-May 2024. As part of this collaboration, the Samajwadi Party, along with other alliance partners, will contest 63 seats, while Congress has been allocated 17.

The decision on seat-sharing was officially announced on Wednesday, following intense negotiations. Avinash Pande, Congress Uttar Pradesh in-charge, expressed his satisfaction with the resolution, stating, "I am delighted to tell you that it has been decided that in Uttar Pradesh the INC will contest on 17 seats and the remaining 63 seats will have candidates of INDIA Alliance - from SP and other parties."

The intricate discussions leading to the alliance reportedly involved key players, with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra playing a pivotal role. Sources revealed that Priyanka initiated talks with Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, ensuring a seamless communication loop with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

In a notable development, Akhilesh Yadav, the chief of Samajwadi Party, is set to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Agra on February 25. The invitation was extended by Congress leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai and senior party leader PL Punia, who visited the Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow for this purpose.

Confirming the participation of Akhilesh Yadav in the yatra, SP National Secretary Rajendra Chaudhury stated, "I have received the letter as Akhilesh Yadav is not in Lucknow. Akhilesh Yadav will join the yatra in Agra at 2 pm on February 25."

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is scheduled to resume from Moradabad on February 24 and will traverse through Sambhal, Aligarh, Hathras, and Agra districts, concluding in Dholpur, Rajasthan, on Sunday. Following this leg, a break is scheduled from February 26 to March 1, during which Rahul Gandhi will fulfill prior commitments, including delivering special lectures at Cambridge University in the UK.

