Alia Mir, J-K's first woman receives Wildlife Conservation Award

Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 26 : Alia Mir has been honoured with the wildlife conservation award by Jammu and Kashmir, becoming the first woman in the Union Territory for her conservation efforts in the region.

Alia Mir is also Kashmir's first woman who works for the charity Wildlife SOS orgsation which is part of the Wildlife Rescue Team.

Lt. Manoj Sinha facilitated her with the wildlife honour. The eminent sociologist Alia Mir was awarded at the World Forestry Day celebrations orgzed by the Jammu and Kashmir Collective Forests.

After being honoured, Alia said that she was feeling very happy to receive this honour.

"I am thrilled to have been selected for this honour." I am thankful to all the people who trusted me every step of the way and helped me get to this point," Alia said.

Alia was awarded the award for her achievements in all aspects of wildlife conservation including bear rescue in Kashmir, rescue and release of wild mals, injured mal care, and wildlife.

Alia Mir is Kashmir's first woman wildlife rescuer who is performing her duties as Head of an Education System in the Wildlife SOS Program.

Alia has rescued many wild mals, including birds, Asiatic black bears, and Himalayan brown bears, but is best known for catching snakes. She rescued snakes from corridors, cars, lawns, gardens, and bus rooms in offices and other establishments and released them back into the wild.

Alia grabbed the headlines for an hour-long when she led the Wildlife SOS team to hunt down a Levantine viper, a venomous snake, from the then chief minister's regional residence.

According to this, the Viper snake weighed about 2 kg and it is the largest mal biting in a group of wild mals.

Similarly, the video of Alia rescuing a snake trapped in a scooter in Jahangir Chowk has also gone viral on social media.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor