Aligarh MLA Mukta Raja seeks details of mosque loudspeakers from ADM

The BJP MLA from Aligarh city Mukta Raja has written to Additional District Magistrate (ADM) seeking immediate information about loudspeakers installed on mosques.

According to the letter, Raja asked how many mosques have loudspeakers.

He has also asked the ADM about the intensity of the loudspeakers installed in mosques, according to the directions of the Supreme Court. The Aligarh MLA also directed the ADM to conduct physical examination of the loudspeakers. "The sound intensity of the loudspeakers should be made as per the directions of the court," the Aligarh MLA's letter stated.

The MLA has asked whether the Azaan at the mosques before 5 in the morning is as per the directions of the court. "If not, what action has been taken so far about this?" added the letter.

The use of loudspeakers at religious places is in the spotlight with the Maharashtra government reportedly making police permission a must for such use. The move came days after an ultimatum by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray that the loudspeakers should be removed from mosques by May 3.

Various pollution control boards have also given directions on the use of loudspeakers.

According to Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, loudspeakers should not be allowed to be operated after 10 pm and before 6 am and they should be fitted with a 'sound limiter'.

India is not the only place where governments have imposed restrictions on the use of loudspeakers at religious places.

There are limitations on the use of loudspeakers at religious places in many countries including the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, France, the UK, Austria, Norway, and Belgium. Some cities have also banned or restricted the use of loudspeakers in mosques such as Lagos in Nigeria.

( With inputs from ANI )

