All COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted in Delhi from Feb 28

In the backdrop of declining COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Delhi, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday said that all COVID-19 related restrictions in the national capital will be lifted from February 28.

However, the LG said that it is pivotal to follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour.

Earlier in the day, Baijal chaired the 34th meeting of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to review the COVID-19 situation in the national capital along with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, ministers Satyendar Jain and Kailash Gahlot, Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog, Director General ICMR Dr Balram Bhargava, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria, Dr SK Singh-NCDC and other senior officials.

"After detailed discussions with experts, in view of the decline in COVID positive cases and hospitalization, it was decided to remove all COVID-19 related restrictions in Delhi from 28th February, 2022 while adhering to the guidelines issued by the Govt. of India and ensuring observance of COVID Appropriate Behaviour including wearing of masks & maintaining social distancing," the Delhi LG tweeted.

In a series of tweets, he informed that during the meeting, special emphasis was laid on ensuring systematic surveillance and greater outreach to achieve 100 per cent vaccination coverage of the targeted population.

"It was further decided to reduce the amount of fine for not wearing masks from Rs 2000 to Rs 500," he said.

While appreciating the efforts made by all stakeholders in the management of COVID-19, Baijal said that it was reiterated that all agencies should continue to remain vigilant without lowering the guard.

The offline classes in all schools in Delhi will resume from April 1 onwards.

On Thursday, Delhi reported 556 new COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths, as per the state health bulletin.

( With inputs from ANI )

