All four accused in Begusari shootout arrested

Patna, Sep 16 Police in Begusarai have arrested all the four accused in the shooting spree earlier this week that left one dead and 10 others injured

The police have also released photographs of the main accused, Keshav Kumar alias Naga, who was planning to escape to Ranchi but was arrested from the Jhajha railway station on Thursday night.

During interrogation, he revealed the names of other three accused Sumit Kumar, Youraj, Arjun Kumar.

Following the development, Begusarai SP Yogendra Kumar released Keshav's photograph and also appealed to people to come forward if they had any information.

The SP is slated to address the media later in the day during which he will give exact details about the motive of the accused.

The shootout took place on Tuesday.

The two assailants on bike opened fire at Godhna village under Bachwara police station. One Nitish Kumar sustained bullet injury in the incident.

The attackers then went to Begusarai-Muzaffarpur NH 28 and fired at Ayodhya Chowk falling under Teghra police station injuring one Dipak Kumar.

The accused then reached Adharpur village on NH 28 and shot at a finance company employee Vishal Solanki. Then they reached Pipra Malti Chowk under Barauni police station and killed a person named Chandan Kumar. Another person was injured at the same place.

After the fourth incident, the attackers left NH 28 from zero miles and went towards NH 31 connecting Patna.

They opened fire on a 45-year-old man named Bharat Yadav at Barauni Thermal Power Chowk.

After travelling some distance, the accused shot at Prasant Kumar Rajak (35) and Ranjeet Yadav (25) and Jito Paswan (37).

The attackers travelled 30 KM on NH 28 and NH 31 during one hour of carnage and then disappeared.

