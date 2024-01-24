All Partners of I.N.D.I.A Bloc Will Unitedly Fight LS Polls in West Bengal, Says Jairam Ramesh

After Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee's announcement that her party would fight alone in Bengal, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has said that all partners of INDIA bloc will unitedly fight Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal.

We cannot imagine the INDIA alliance without Mamata Banerjee, and we hope that we will enter West Bengal with the same feeling of defeating the BJP as said by Mamata Banerjee, he said. He further said that the issues would be resolved and INDIA alliance will contest in West Bengal as well, standing united.

Earlier, the INDIA bloc suffered a huge setback on Wednesday as Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee said that her party declared that the Trinamool Congress would fight alone in Bengal. I had no discussions with the Congress party. I have always said that in Bengal, we will fight alone. I am not concerned about what will be done in the country but we are a secular party and in Bengal, we will alone will defeat BJP. I gave many proposals but they rejected them from the beginning. From then, we have decided to fight the elections in Bengal alone" the TMC supremo said.