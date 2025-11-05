All preparations fully completed for Bihar polls: DGP Vinay Kumar

Patna, Nov 5 A day before the first phase of voting for the Assembly elections, Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar on Wednesday said that all preparations for the upcoming polls have been completed to ensure the polls are conducted peacefully and smoothly across the state.

DGP Vinay Kumar said the state police and administration are fully committed to maintaining law and order during the election process. He also appealed to the youth of Bihar to strengthen democracy by actively exercising their right to vote.

Speaking to IANS, DGP Vinay Kumar said, “All preparations for the elections have been completed to conduct the polls peacefully. I also want to urge the youth of Bihar to come forward and make democracy stronger by using their voting rights responsibly.”

The DGP warned that anyone found involved in creating violence or any kind of disturbance during the polling process would face strict legal action.

“If anyone is found involved in violence or undesirable activity, they will not be spared. FIRs are being registered against all such offenders because no one is above the law,” he told IANS.

Kumar further urged young voters not to be misled by anti-social elements.

“I request the youth not to fall into the trap of those who want to disrupt peace. Strengthen democracy by voting. The administration stands firmly with the people. If anyone faces any problem while casting their vote, they can directly contact us. Our helpline numbers have been made public for this purpose,” he added.

When asked about the FIR filed against Union Minister Lalan Singh for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct, the DGP said, “The Model Code of Conduct is known to everyone. If anyone disobeys it, an FIR is filed against them. The entire police and administrative team are working to ensure its strict implementation.”

Highlighting the preventive measures taken by the police, Kumar said, “If anyone attempts to create an undesirable situation or engage in violence, they will be arrested under preventive detention laws and released only after signing a bond. This year alone, around two lakh people have been arrested under such preventive measures.”

He added that special attention has been given to ensuring adequate deployment of security forces.

“Earlier, 1,500 companies of security personnel were allotted for the two phases of the elections. In the past six to seven days, an additional 150 companies of police personnel have been deployed, mainly in the districts going to polls in the second phase. The Dial 112 emergency service will remain fully functional, and citizens facing any issues can reach out immediately. Our social media monitoring cells are also active to track and counter misinformation,” he said.

The DGP also revealed that the police have taken strong action against those involved in criminal activities related to the elections.

“Anyone involved in criminal acts that attempt to disrupt the election process will face a speedy trial. In the past 25 to 30 days, around 800 accused individuals have been arrested. We will ensure that their cases are prioritised and convictions are achieved within two months. The Election Commission of India has also directed that such cases be given top priority,” he noted.

Reiterating his appeal to voters, Kumar said, “I appeal to every voter in the state to come out and vote without fear. Bihar is the mother of democracy, and it is our responsibility to protect its dignity. The youth must play a leading role in maintaining peace and harmony. If anyone notices anti-social activities, they should inform the authorities immediately. Strict action will be taken against those trying to disturb peace or spread violence.”

He further added that a few incidents of disturbances had been recorded, and the CID was investigating them.

“Such anti-social elements are being identified through videography. After the election, they will be sent to jail. Those who misuse weapons will face strict punishment. No one will be spared if they think they can escape by indulging in such acts,” Kumar added.

The voting for the Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases -- November 6 and November 11, and the counting is scheduled for November 14. After the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the 243-member Assembly, the Model Code of Conduct is currently in force across the state. Polling will be conducted in 121 constituencies in the first phase and 122 constituencies in the second phase.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor