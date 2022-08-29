Allahabad HC asks Mathura court to decide on survey within 4 months

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) Aug 29 The Allahabad High Court has directed the lower court to complete the hearing on the petition related to the survey of Krishna Janmabhoomi within four months.

The petition filed in the lower court has demanded survey and videography of Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah complex by appointing the court commissioner.

This matter has been pending in the lower court for a long time.

During the hearing held on Monday, the petitioner Manish Yadav claimed that the High Court has ordered a videography survey.

According to the order of the High Court, the plaintiff and the respondent will also be present during the survey.

The Hindu side has appreciated this decision of the High Court, while there has been no response from the Muslim side so far.

Earlier, the Intejamiya Committee of Shahi Masjid Idgah questioned the hearing of a case related to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Masjid Idgah dispute in a local court in Mathura.

The Arrangement Committee has raised the issue of maintainability of the case (whether the matter is maintainable or not) by filing an application under Rule 7/11 of the CPC.

Defence counsel Neeraj Sharma submitted that the suit is not maintainable as it is prohibited by the Place of Worship Act.

