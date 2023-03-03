Allahabad HC dismisses Mritak's plea for compensation

Lucknow, March 3 The Allahabad High Court's Lucknow bench has dismissed the plea of Lal Bihari Mritak, seeking Rs 25 crore compensation for his name being recorded as dead in revenue records and was corrected only after 18 years.

Mritak is an Ig Nobel Awardee by Harvard University.

The bench also imposed Rs 10,000 cost on the petitioner for wasting its time.

Passing the order, a bench of Justice Sangeeta Chandra and Justice Manish Kumar observed: "This court is clearly of the opinion that a mountain out of a molehill has been made by the petitioner only to claim compensation from the state government for a wrong which was initially caused due to the greed on the part of his relatives. "

Lal Bihari had filed a petition saying that he suffered for 18 years due to his entry as dead in the revenue record and hence he should be awarded compensation.

Mritak has fought a long legal battle to be 'resurrected' as alive. He contested several elections and held demonstrations to prove that he was alive.

His case later became an inspiration for thousands of others who had been declared dead in revenue records.

It had become a practice to declare a man dead in revenue records and usurp his property.

