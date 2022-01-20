Allahabad HC extends all interim orders till Feb 28

Prayagraj, Jan 20 In the wake of the ongoing Covid surge, the Allahabad High Court has extended all interim orders passed by it, as well by its Lucknow bench, all the district courts and other courts across the state, which were subsisting on December 31, till February 28.

Hearing a suo motu PIL, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Piyush Agrawal further directed that the criminal courts in the state, which granted bail orders or anticipatory bail for a limited period which are likely to expire on or before February 28, shall stand extended for a period till February 28.

"Any orders of eviction, dispossession or demolition, already passed by the high court, district court or civil court, if not executed till the date of passing of this order, shall remain in abeyance for the period till February 28," the court added.

The court further directed that the state government, municipal authorities, other local bodies and agencies and instrumentalities of the state government shall be slow in taking action of demolition and eviction of persons till February 28.

Besides, any bank or financial institution shall not take any action for auction in respect of any property or an institute or person or party or anybody corporate till February 28, the court added.

However, the court made it clear that in case of extension of interim orders as per the present order, any undue hardship and prejudice of any extreme nature is caused to any of the party to such proceedings, the said party/parties would be at liberty to seek appropriate relief by moving appropriate application before the competent court, tribunal, judicial or quasi-judicial forum and the general direction issued by this order shall not be an embargo in considering such application and deciding the same after affording an opportunity of hearing to all the parties to said case.

The court directed to list this PIL on February 24 for the next hearing.

