Allahabad HC to hear petition against Dolo manufacturer on Feb 20

A petition against the pharmaceutical company manufacturing Dolo-650 tablets was filed with the Allahabad High Court in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

The company has been alleged of an Employee's State Insurance (ESI) scam and the matter has been recorded in the trial court.

A case has been lodged in the trial court against the Dolo-650 manufacturers Micro Labs Limited after its employees have alleged the company of a health insurance scam (ESI scam).

The petition, filed by advocate Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi, was presented before Justice Rajbir Singh who posted the matter for hearing on February 20.

"The company has not made the health insurance of its employees mandatory for the last 30 years and this was they have duped almost Rs 300 crore from them", the petition read.

The company has also been alleged of providing gifts worth Rs 1,000 crore to the doctors who have prescribed the tablet for their patients complaining of fever. The case is also being scanned by the Income Tax department.

( With inputs from ANI )

