"Always a delight": PM Modi reacts to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni’s #Melodi post

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to a viral post from Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, where she shared a selfie of their meeting with the hashtag 'Melodi.' PM Modi retweeted the post, stating, "Meeting friends is always a delight." The Italian PM's post quickly gained traction, with the hashtag #Melodi becoming a top trend within minutes. As of the report's writing, the post had garnered 22.2 million views on X.

Meeting friends is always a delight. https://t.co/4PWqZZaDKC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 2, 2023

The hashtag 'Melodi' gained popularity since September during the G20 Summit hosted by India, highlighting the camaraderie between the two leaders. The recent selfie was captured on the sidelines of the COP28 meeting in Dubai.

During the Dubai visit, PM Modi addressed the opening session of the World Climate Action Summit, participated in the high-level segment for heads of state and government, and attended sessions on Transforming Climate Finance, the Green Credits Programme, and a Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT) event.