Amarnath Yatra: Dy Commissioner reviews security arrangements, amenities for pilgrims

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 26 : Deputy Commissioner of Samba, Abhishek Sharma, on Friday reviewed the plan formulated for security arrangements while chairing a meeting to discuss and assess the preparations for the upcoming annual Amarnath Yatra, scheduled to commence on July 1, 2023, said an official statement.

Deputy Commissioner emphasized the need to establish robust security arrangements and asked the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to set up special checkpoints, conduct round-the-clock patrols, and install CCTV cameras at langar sites and other vital locations, said the statement further.

During the meeting issues sanitation, supply of LPG cylinders to langars, readiness of fire tenders and contingency plan were extensively discussed and stress was laid on adequate provision of sanitation, power supply, drinking water, lodging, and other amenities for the yatris (pilgrims).

The concerned authorities were asked to formulate comprehensive plans in advance to ensure the availability of health, water, and accommodation facilities. Apart from that a coordination committee was constituted to monitor the quality and prices of food items in the market, mentioned the official statement.

Concerned officials were asked to identify additional sites within the district to accommodate pilgrims in case of a Yatra halt and provisions made for necessary facilities such as drinking water, electricity, toilets, and sanitation.

To streamline efforts and provide essential services to the pilgrims, the meeting decided to establish a control room at the DC office complex and an information center at Chichi Mata temple. Additionally, a facilitation center would be set up for the convenience of the yatris, read the official statement.

