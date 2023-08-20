Amarnath Yatra to be temporarily suspended from Aug 23

Srinagar, Aug 20, Amarnath Yatra will be temporarily suspended from August 23 in view of reduced pilgrim flow and track restoration works, an official statement said on Sunday.

"Shrine Board authorities have informed that due to considerable reduction in the flow of pilgrims and the urgent repairs and maintenance of the Yatra tracks at vulnerable stretches being undertaken by Border Roads Organization (BRO), movement of pilgrims on both the tracks leading to the Holy Cave is not advisable. Hence, the Yatra shall remain temporarily suspended from both routes with effect from 23rd August, 2023," the statement read.

"Chadi Mubarak shall proceed via traditional Pahalgam route marking the

culmination of Yatra 2023 on 31st August.'

The 62-day long Amarnath Yatra, commenced on July 1 and it will culminate

with the event of Chadi Mubarak on August 31.

The Yatra commenced simultaneously from both the routes - the Pahalgam

track in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district.

This year the Yatra has seen overwhelming footfall with more than 4.4 lakh

pilgrims having taken darshan at the Holy Amarnathji Shrine so far.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor