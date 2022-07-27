Ambala: 40-year-old man charred to death as car catches fire

A 40-year-old man from Ambala’s Saha town was charred to death after his car hit the factory and caught fire. The deceased has been identified as Amardeep a resident of Panchkula. The incidence took place on Monday, near Dinarpur village on Saha-Panchkula National Highway 73 around 4 pm.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rajbir of Saha police station said, " The initial probe suggests that the deceased was coming from New Delhi. The body has been kept at the civil hospital in Cantonment, where an autopsy will be conducted on Tuesday."

According to the reports, the man was burnt completely. The incident occured due to a collision in the factory. Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the man both burnt completely.