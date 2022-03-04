Amid Ukraine crisis, IAF postpones Exercise Vayu Shakti scheduled on March 7

Amid the ongoing global crisis over the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Indian Air Force on Friday postponed its Exercise Vayu Shakti 2022 scheduled to be held in Jaisalmer on March 7.

The exercise was set to see the participation of 148 aircraft including the latest Rafale combat aircraft and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was supposed to attend the event.

The firepower demonstration was supposed to be witnessed by the defence attaches and envoys of friendly foreign countries also.

"IAF has postponed its Exercise Vayu Shakti 2022 firepower demonstration scheduled to be held on March 7 in Jaisalmer. The fresh dates of the firepower demonstration will be announced later," government sources told ANI.

Earlier in the day, the government postponed the biennial Defexpo-2022 citing logistics issues supposed to be held from March 10-14.

The Indian Air Force has also called off its participation in the Exercise Cobra Warrior scheduled to be held in England.

( With inputs from ANI )

