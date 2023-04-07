Amit Shah claims Country won't forgive opposition for disrupting Parliament over Rahul's disqualification

Union home minister claimed that people would not forgive the opposition parties for disrupting Parliament proceedings over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha based on a legislation brought by the Congress-led UPA government.

The country will not forgive opposition parties for disrupting Parliament proceedings over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification. Democracy is not in danger, it is casteism and dynastic politics (parivarwad) which are in danger, Shah said.

In a big blow to the Congress, its leader Rahul Gandhi was on March 24 disqualified from Lok Sabha, nearly 24 hours after a Surat court convicted him in a defamation case, an action the opposition party slammed as BJP’s vindictive politics and vowed to fight legally and politically.

The court in Surat sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail in a defamation case, filed on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for his remark, "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?