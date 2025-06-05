Amit Shah in Madurai on June 8 to rally TN BJP cadre for 2026 Assembly elections

Chennai, June 5 In a significant move to energise the BJP’s organisational machinery in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, Union Home Minister and senior party strategist Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Madurai on June 8.

He will address over 10,000 party functionaries from across the state in what party leaders describe as a “massive show of unity and strength”.

Madurai, strategically located in southern Tamil Nadu, has been chosen for its symbolic value in the BJP’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its southern base. The event is being projected as more than just a political gathering -- it is intended as a reset for the party’s state unit, plagued in recent months by factionalism and internal dissent.

According to sources at Kamalalayam, the BJP’s Tamil Nadu headquarters, HM Shah is expected to deliver a direct message to party members: rally behind state president K. Annamalai’s successor, Nainar Nagenthran, or step aside.

“Amit Shah will make it absolutely clear that Nainar Nagenthran is the BJP’s face in Tamil Nadu,” a senior party functionary said.

HM Shah is also likely to issue a stern warning against internal power struggles that have recently hindered the party’s growth in the state. His core message, sources say, will focus on discipline, unity, and a singular objective -- defeating the ruling DMK in the 2026 elections.

“The message is simple -- end the infighting, support the leadership, and focus all efforts on electoral victory,” another senior BJP leader said.

Apart from addressing the cadre, Shah’s itinerary includes closed-door meetings with influential caste and community leaders to enhance the party’s outreach and consolidate social coalitions. He is also expected to engage with allies in the AIADMK-led NDA to fine-tune seat-sharing and alliance strategies.

Later in the day, HM Shah will chair a key core committee meeting of the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit. The session will focus on refining booth-level mobilisation plans, expanding grassroots presence, and identifying winnable constituencies.

“This is more than just a rally -- it’s a political reset,” a senior BJP leader told IANS. “The goal is clear: unite under one leadership and lay the foundation for a serious bid for power in Tamil Nadu.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor