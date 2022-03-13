Amit Shah inaugurates various schemes of Sumul dairy in Surat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various schemes of Surat District Co-operative Milk Producers Union Limited (Sumul Dairy) in Surat.

Earlier on Saturday, Shah also lauded the administrative reforms carried out by Gujarat, saying that the state was the first to computerise police stations and employ technology in the recruitment of the police services.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also on a two-day visit to Gujarat and dedicated the building of Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) to the nation yesterday.

PM Modi and Amit Shah's visit came after in the wake of the victory of the BJP in four out of the five states in which Assembly elections were held. The party retained power in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand.

The BJP and its allies won 255 seats out of 403 Assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, while the party won 47 seats out of 70 seats in Uttarakhand. In Goa, the BJP won 20 seats out of 40 and the party won 31 out of 60 seats in Manipur. In Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party swept to victory with 92 out of the 117 Assembly seats.

However, Gujarat is heading into Assembly elections later this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

