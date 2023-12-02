Amit Shah pays tribute to Divyakant Nanavati’s legacy in Gujarat

Junagadh, Dec 2 Union Home Minister Amit Shah returned to his home state Gujarat on Saturday for a one-day visit.

Shah's visit was marked by his attendance at the Divyakant Nanavati ‘Smruti Parv’ programme in Junagadh, commemorating the birth centenary of Nanavati. This event, organised by Rupayatan Trust, was held at the scenic Gir foothills in Junagadh.

During his address, Shah expressed his respect for Divyakant Nanavati's legacy, despite not having personal interactions with him. “I don't have personal memories with Divyakant bhai, as he belongs to a generation older than me, but I know about the great work he has done for people. Divyakant bhai has contributed greatly to the development of Junagadh," Shah stated.

He detailed Nanavati's impact on Junagadh, highlighting his initiatives in infrastructure, such as street lighting and road modernisation, and his efforts in beautifying the Willingdon Dam and installing a bronze statue of Sardar Valla Bhabhai Patel in the city.

Shah also recounted a challenging period when he faced legal troubles, sharing how senior Ahmedabad-based advocate Nirupam Nanavati, despite his Congress affiliations, represented him.

“When Congress did a CBI case on me and put me in jail it was a difficult time for me... We discussed a few names and then came up with the name of Nirupam Nanavati... He not just fought my case, but also stood till the Supreme court and even won it,” Shah revealed. He praised Nanavati's professionalism and commitment to justice, which he found admirable.

The Home Minister's itinerary in Gir Somnath included participating in the Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Chanduvav. He also made a spiritual visit to the Somnath Temple in Prabhas Patan, where he performed pooja at one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva.

The centenary celebrations of Rupayan Trust at Prakruti Dham in Junagadh were another highlight of Shah's trip. He will now be in Ahmedabad, where he will attend the Mati Kala Mahotsav at Gujarat Science City.

