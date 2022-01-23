Amit Shah praises PM Modi for unveiling of hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate

Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the entire country for unveiling the hologram statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at India Gate on the 125th birth anniversary of the freedom fighter.

Referring to Prime Minister's decision to install a grand statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at India Gate as part of celebrating Netaji's 125th birthday, Shah said, "The statue of Netaji will inspire the coming generations for valour, patriotism and sacrifice for many years because it will not only just a statue made of granite but will be a symbol of feeling for Netaji in the minds of crores of people of the country."

Describing Netaji, as a personality who sacrificed his whole life by travelling 35,000 km by car and submarine, Shah said, "The journey from Calcutta to Berlin via Japan was Netaji's effort to liberate India and this statue will be a symbol of his patriotism." The Home Minister informed that till the time this statue is installed, a hologram statue of Netaji would take its place.

Shah said, "Indians today would find peace as Prime Minister has honoured Netaji's contribution in the freedom struggle of the country after so many years."

According to the Union Home Minister, the slogan of 'Chalo Dilli' gives consciousness and energy to the youth even today.

"The stories of Netaji's struggle even today connect the youth with the reconstruction of India and many youths will move forward with inspiration in the days to come from his personality," Shah said.

He said that for many years, efforts were made to forget the names of freedom fighters and revolutionaries who showed great valour and contributed to the freedom struggle of the country.

The Home Minister said, "When Netaji's statue will be installed at India Gate, history will also be happy to see its beloved son."

Shah said that the Prime Minister has taken another big decision to introduce an award in the name of Netaji in the country.

"Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar for the years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 will also be given here today." With this, all the people working in the field of disaster management, the awards associated with the name of Subhash Chandra Bose will always inspire them to do excellent work in the field of disaster management, the Home Minister said.

( With inputs from ANI )

