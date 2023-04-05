Amit Shah to address Dalit convention in UP's Kaushambi on April 7

New Delhi [India], April 5 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi on April 7, during which he will address the Dalit convention as part of the Kaushambi Festival.

The Kaushambi Festival is being orgzed from April 7 to April 9 by MP Vinod Sonkar.

Amit Shah will attend the inauguration of the festival, the conclusion of the sports event and the Dalit convention on the same day.

The Union Minister will also be involved in many programs in the state.

According to party sources, through the Dalit conference, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing to make a dent in the voters of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) in the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor