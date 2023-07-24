Amravati ACP shoots wife, nephew, then self in Pune; motives unclear

Pune, July 24 In a shocker, an Assistant Commissioner of Police from Amravati has allegedly killed his wife, nephew and then shot himself at their home, here early on Monday.

According to a preliminary probe by the Chaturshringi Police, the incident took place around 3-4 am and on getting the information, the police teams rushed there to check.

The ACP has been identified as Bharat S. Gaikwad, 57, who was posted at Rajapeth Division of Amravati City Police and the tragedy has sent shockwaves in state police circles.

In the wee hours of today, the serving police officer allegedly shot dead his wife, identified as Moni, 44 and nephew Deepak, 34, and then killed himself with the same pistol, the officials said.

The deceased ACP Gaikwad had two children, who were living with his wife and the deceased nephew at Baner in Pune, and he had come home for a vacation on Saturday from Amravati.

The police have not recovered any suicide note from the ACP’s home and the exact motives of the double murder-cum suicide are not clear, though possibility of a family dispute or some kind of enmity is not ruled out.

