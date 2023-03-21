Amritpal's uncle flown to Assam, lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail

Guwahati, March 21 Self-styled Sikh radical preacher Amritpal Singh's uncle Harjit Singh was flown to Assam and lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail on Tuesday morning, a police source said.

A team of Punjab police first brought Harjit Singh to Guwahati and then took him to Dibrugarh by road.

Assam police received the Punjab police team at Guwahati airport and in tight security, Amritpal Singh's uncle was shifted to Dibrugarh Central Jail. Four other aides of Amritpal Singh have been kept at Dibrugarh since Sunday.

According to police, Harjit Singh surrendered before the Punjab police in the early hours of Monday.

Harjit Singh allegedly helped Amritpal Singh to gain monetary control over the outfit 'Waris Punajb De'.

The other four members of the outfit who were lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail were alleged to be Daljit Singh Kalsi, Bhagwant Singh, Gurmeet Singh and 'Pradhanmantri' Bajeka.

