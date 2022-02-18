Amul employee and his wife booked for defrauding company of Rs 4 crore

Amul, a leading milk company in the country, has been defrauded of more than Rs 4 crore. What is special is that this fraud was committed by an employee of the company along with his wife. A complaint has been lodged with the police after the matter came to light. According to Ahmedabad police, Anil Bayati, general manager, Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation, lodged the complaint on Wednesday. The audit revealed the fraud. MU Transport Company was found to have received payment of Rs 4.02 crore from Amul on the basis of duplicate copies of original bills.

The complaint states that MU Transport is registered in the name of Miti Vyas. Mitti is the wife of Ujjwal Vyas and Ujjwal is an assistant manager in Amul's Fresh Products Department. Ujjwal Vyas and his wife committed the fraud in 12 years from 2010 to 2022. According to Amul's rules, employees of the company or their close relatives cannot do any business with the company, the complaint said. Thus Ujjwal Vyas has also violated the rules of the company.

Accused Ujjwal Vyas is said to have confessed to the crime. It is understood that Ujjwal Vyas registered a fake company in his wife's name. After that, from 2010 to 2022, he used the fake company as a medium and deposited around Rs 4.5 crore in his wife's account. Gujarat Police, meanwhile, has registered a case under sections 420 (fraud), 471 (tampering with actual bills) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.