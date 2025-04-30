Amul Hikes Milk Prices by Rs 2 Per Litre from May 1

Amul on Wednesday announced a price hike of Rs 2 per litre for all its major milk variants, with the increase set to take effect from Thursday, May 1. The new pricing will apply across markets in India. The revised rates cover Amul Standard Milk, Amul Buffalo Milk, Amul Gold, Amul Slim n Trim, Amul Chai Mazza, Amul Taaza, and Amul Cow Milk. This development comes a day after Mother Dairy raised the prices of its milk products by up to Rs 2 per litre, effective Wednesday, April 30. Mother Dairy’s full cream milk now costs Rs 69 per litre, up from Rs 68.

