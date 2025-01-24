Amul Milk Price Cut: Anand Milk Union Limited Reduces Rate of Milk by Rs 1 Per Litre

Anand Milk Union Limited, famously known as Amul, has reduced the price of milk by Rs 1 per litre. The company has announced a reduction in the rate for its three main products: Amul Gold, Amul Taaza, and Amul Tea Special. After reducing the rates on milk variants, the revised price of Amul Gold will be Rs 65 per litre, Amul Tea Special for Rs 61, and Amul Taaza for Rs 53 per litre.

However, the company has not given any reason for reducing the milk price. Resources related to the matter suggest that the step is taken due to competition in the milk market. The price cut will be effective from January 24, 2025 in across all markets in India.

Also Read | Mumbai Auto Rickshaw and Taxi Fare Hike: MMRTA Approves Rs 3 Increase for Autos and Taxis in Metropolitan Region From February 1.

The company said that this reduction would be applicable only to the one-litre packets. The old price of the Amul Gold one-liter packet was Rs 66, which will now be Rs 65. The old price of the Amul Tea Special one-litre packet was Rs 62, which will now be Rs 61. The old price of Amul Taza one litre packet has come down from Rs 54 to Rs 53.

Amul has reduced the price of milk by Re 1 in Amul Gold, Amul Taza and Amul Tea Special 1 kg pack: Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation's Managing Director Jayen Mehta



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/MoxCCB4ljS — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2025

"Amul has reduced the price of milk by Re 1 in Amul Gold, Amul Taza and Amul Tea Special 1 kg pack," said Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation's Managing Director Jayen Mehta.

The company wants people to buy one liter milk instead of 500 ml. The new prices of the company have been implemented from today. The price cut is expected to provide relief to customers as well as strengthen Amul's competitive edge in the dairy sector. The new price applies to popular variants like Amul Gold, Amul Taza and Amul Tea Special.