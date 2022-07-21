Anand Bakshi: A prolific, polished songwriter who never lost the common touch

After an intense session between a music composer duo and a lyricist, the latter finally got up and said it was time for him to go.

When Laxmikant-Pyarelal asked him when they would meet again, Anand Bakshi, to their surprise, sat down again and started scribbling away furiously the result was the conversational, peppy song: "Achcha to ham chalte hain", featuring Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh.

That was the craft and spontaneity that Anand Bakshi brought to his lyrics, which can possibly account for why almost all the songs of every other top Hindi film, from the mid-1960s to the beginning of the 21st century, bear his imprint.

Not just prolific, with over 4,500 songs to his credit, arguably a global record for any songwriter, Bakshi, who was born on this day

