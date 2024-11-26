Anantnag Market Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Gawran Market in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: A massive fire broke out at Gawran Market in the Kokernag area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday evening and damaged at least eight shops.

Watch: A fire broke out at Gawran market in Anantnag district of South Kashmir. Local police and fire tenders are working to douse the fire pic.twitter.com/xaCmykawiY — IANS (@ians_india) November 26, 2024

The fire reportedly started in one shop in the double-story shopping line and spread to seven nearby shops. Local police firefighters and residents worked together to bring the blaze under control.

Emergency teams acted quickly but the fire caused significant damage before it was contained. Efforts to completely extinguish the fire are still ongoing an official said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and an investigation is in progress. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far.