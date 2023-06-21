Andaman and Nicobar: Indian Coast Guard at Mayabunder practice Yoga

Andaman and Nicobar [India], June 21 : The personnel of the Indian Coast Guard station at Mayabunder practised Yoga at Jadunath Dweep and Shaitan Singh Dweep of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The islands in Andaman and Nicobar are named after the Param Veer Chakra awardees, Naik Jadunath Singh and Major Shaitan Singh.

"@IndiaCoastGuard station #Mayabunder practised #Yoga at #Jadunath Dweep and #ShaitanSingh Dweep. The islands in A&N are named after the Param Veer Chakra awardees, Naik Jadunath Singh and Major Shaitan Singh," tweeted Indian Coast Guard.

Every year International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 worldwide. It serves as a platform to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of yoga and promote its holistic approach to physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the concept of International Yoga Day during his 2014 address to the United Nations General Assembly. Since then, Yoga has gained immense popularity worldwide due to its ability to enhance flexibility, strength, balance, and overall fitness.

This year the theme of Yoga Day is 'Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' i.e. Yoga for the welfare of all in the form of 'One World-One Family'. It emphasises the spirit of Yoga, which unites and takes everyone along. Like every time, this time too, yoga-related programs will be organized in every corner of the country.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will celebrate the International Day of Yoga on June 21 at the United Nations Headquarters with the UN leadership and members of the international community. Arrangements have also been made in different parts of the country to celebrate the occasion and spread awareness of the benefits of ancient Indian practice.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh will join Indian Navy personnel to perform yoga onboard the indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

It is the ninth year since the UN recognised June 21 as the International Day of Yoga through a resolution in 2014.

