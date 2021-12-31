Andhra BJP demands Jinnah Tower in Guntur to be renamed

The BJP Andhra Pradesh unit recently has submitted a memorandum to the Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Challa Anuradha requesting to rename Jinnah Tower situated in the city.

BJP leaders like V Jaya Prakash Narayana and others have submitted the memorandum on Thursday.

In the letter, the BJP leaders wrote, "even after the division of the countries, Pakistan massacred Hindus in the country and returned the dead bodies in trains to India. For that, Jinnah was responsible. Jinnah was responsible to some extent for all the wars between Pakistan and India from 1947 to till date," the BJP accused.

The BJP leaders further said, "the Congress party projected Jinnah as a Muslim leader in our country, which cannot be acceptable. The Muslims in the country were also realizing that Jinnah was not a leader of their community in India and hence the name must be changed," demanded the BJP.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor