Andhra: Chandrababu Naidu promises financial assistance to free bus service for women in an attempt to regain power

Rajahmundry (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 28 : In an attempt to regain power in Andhra Pradesh, former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday promised several welfare schemes for women, youth and farmers while addressing a public meeting in Rajahmundry here.

Naidu has promised to grant Rs 1,500 financial assistance per month to women which sums to Rs 18000 per year and Rs 90, 000 during a 5-year term, once coming to power in the 2024 state elections.

He also promised to grant Rs 15,000 per child financial assistance under 'Talli Ki Vandanam' scheme. Apart from that Naidu also announced to give three LPG cylinders per year free of cost and free travel for women in APSRTC buses if his party comes to power in next year's assembly poll.

Putting up a special focus on farmers in the state, Naidu announced Rs 20,000 per year to the farmers under 'Annadata' scheme. He also promised Rs 3000 per month as unemployed assistance to youths.

