Andhra CM Naidu meets PM Modi, seeks special financial assistance

Amaravati/New Delhi, Dec 25 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some Central ministers including Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi on Wednesday, seeking special financial assistance from the Centre.

Chandrababu Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is a key ally of BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, explained to the Prime Minister and his Cabinet colleagues the poor financial condition of the state and sought special assistance.

The TDP chief, who is heading the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh, told the Prime Minister that the previous government utilised five years' revenue deficit grant in just three years and sought financial help through special assistance.

The Chief Minister explained in detail the programmes taken up by his government, financial issues and other matters.

Informing the Prime Minister that the works of Polavaram and Amaravati have been resumed, Chandrababu Naidu thanked him for extending the help to complete these projects.

Chandrababu Naidu also brought to the notice of PM Modi the diversion of funds by the previous government meant for 94 Centrally sponsored schemes. He mentioned that of these 94 schemes, 74 have been relaunched.

Informing the Prime Minister about the establishment of ArcelorMittal Steel Plant unit in Andhra Pradesh, the Chief Minister sought the Central assistance for supply of raw material for the plant besides helping to get the necessary permissions at the earliest possible, according to a statement by Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Chandrababu Naidu sought the Centre's cooperation for the setting up of the steel plant in the State clearing all the technical snags.

The Chief Minister submitted a copy of the Swarnandhra Vision-2047 document and explained the targets set by the State Government as part of Vikasith Bharat. He sought the Centre's cooperation to realise the Vision-2047 and also explained to the Prime Minister the proposed programmes next month, including laying of foundation stones and inauguration of some projects.

Later, the Chief Minister had separate meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, wherein he explained in detail to them the poor financial condition of the State and the efforts that he is making to bring the state back on track.

He also sought release of funds from the Centre under different heads and sought a special Central assistance keeping in view the poor financial condition of the State.

State Finance Minister Payyavula Kesav, Union Ministers K. Ram Mohan Naidu, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar and Srinivasa Varma, along with party MPs were present.

The Chief Minister also had meetings with the Union Minister for Steel Kumarasway and the Railway Minister Ashwini Vishnav.

The TDP chief also attended the meeting of NDA leaders at the residence of BJP national president J.P. Nadda.

The Chief Minister began his day by offering tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Atal Samadhi. He accompanied Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah and other leaders.

CM Naidu also took to X to pay his tributes to Vajpayee on his 100th birth anniversary.

"Atal was a visionary leader and a true Bharat Ratna who dedicated his life to the service of our nation. A statesman par excellence, he championed democracy, dialogue, and consensus-building, leaving an indelible mark on India's democratic fabric. Atal Ji was an astute parliamentarian and a poet at heart. He led the nation with exceptional foresight, paving the way for transformative reforms that propelled India toward global leadership in pivotal sectors such as IT, telecom, defence, infrastructure, and space. His unparalleled contributions have shaped the course of our nation’s democratic history and future," posted Naidu.

“I remain deeply grateful for the privilege of working under his guidance, particularly his support for my vision of transforming Andhra Pradesh into an IT powerhouse. May his legacy continue to inspire us, and may we always strive to uphold his principles and realize his vision for a prosperous India,” the TDP leader added.

