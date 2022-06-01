Andhra Pradesh: 6 arrested for robbing 'hundis' in 10 Kadapa temples

As many as six people were apprehended by the Andhra Pradesh police on Wednesday for allegedly stealing 10 temple hundis (daan patra or donation box) in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district.

According to the Kadapa Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Venkata Siva Reddy, out of the six arrested one accused has been identified as Shaik Mastan of Nagara in Kadapa, while all the other five are minors.

"The robbers stole the hundis at night with the help of auto and lorry. If the temple was near, they would carry themselves in auto, else, they would go using the lorry to rob it," Reddy said.

"A special team was formed to nab these culprits, and the amount of Rs 14,000 and a rod was seized from them," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

