Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Schools to Remain Closed For Three Days Due to Mahashivratri – Details Inside

The governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have announced a three-day closure of schools in observance of Mahashivratri, celebrated this year on Friday, March 8. While Mahashivratri traditionally spans three days, the government typically grants a holiday only for the first day. However, with the subsequent day being a Saturday and followed by Sunday, students and staff will enjoy an extended break this year.

The Education Department has issued a notification granting three days of leave, aligning with the cultural significance of the festival.

Mahashivratri is marked with grand festivities across India, dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees observe fasts and offer prayers seeking his blessings. It is believed that fasting and worshipping Lord Shiva on this day bestow blessings for a lifetime.

Additionally, students can expect holidays on March 25 for Holi and March 29 for Good Friday.

