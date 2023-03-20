Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly passes 10 Bills

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 20 : Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday passed 10 Bills, including the Andhra Pradesh Education (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Andhra Pradesh Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Andhra Pradesh Prohibition (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Andhra Pradesh Advocates Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

The State Assembly passed, Andhra Pradesh Education (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Andhra Pradesh Public Libraries (Amendment) Bill, 2023 by voice vote, which were moved by the Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana. The two Bills were tabled on Sunday.

The Assembly also passed the Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments (Amendment) Bill, 2023, moved by Deputy Chief Minister (Endowments) K Satyanarayana, the Andhra Pradesh State Minorities Commission (Amendment) Bill,2023 moved by Deputy Chief Minister (Minority Welfare) Amzath Basha, the Registration (Andhra Pradesh) Amendment Bill, 2023 moved by Minister for Revenue, Registrations and Stamps Dharmana Prasada Rao.

The Andhra Pradesh Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Andhra Pradesh Prohibition (Amendment) Bill, 2023 moved by Deputy Chief Minister (Excise) K Narayana Swamy were passed by voice vote.

The Andhra Pradesh Advocates Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2023, tabled by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Audimulapu Suresh, the Andhra Pradesh Commission for Backward Classes Other than Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the State of Andhra Pradesh (Amendment) Bill, 2023 moved by Minister for Backward Classes Welfare Ch Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna were also passed by voice vote.

The Andhra Pradesh Milk Procurement (Protection of Farmers) and Enforcement of Safety of Milk Standards Bill, 2023 was also passed.

