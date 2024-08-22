Andhra Pradesh Pharma Blast: Death Toll Mounts To 17; Chandrababu Naidu Orders High Level Investigation

In a tragic incident at the Atchutapuram SEZ in Anakapalle, an explosion at Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Limited claimed the lives of 17 workers, with over 30 others sustaining injuries. The explosion, which occurred on Wednesday afternoon in Rambilli mandal, was initially reported as a reactor blast around 2:15 pm, triggering a devastating fire. However, a government statement later clarified that the explosion resulted from solvent oil being pumped between floors, which ignited and caused the blast, reportedly during lunchtime.

The situation remains dire, with rescue operations ongoing as officials fear the death toll may rise. Rescue teams from the NDRF and SDRF are actively working at the scene, attempting to remove debris after the first-floor slab collapsed. Many injured individuals are being transported to King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam for treatment.

Authorities are still determining the exact number of workers present during the incident and the precise casualty figures. Six fire tenders were dispatched to the site, and additional equipment was brought in from nearby stations. The Anakapalle District Collector and Superintendent of Police are overseeing the rescue efforts.

Following the incident, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu conducted a teleconference to assess the situation. He has ordered a high-level investigation into the cause of the explosion and called for a detailed report to be prepared. The factory, which operates in two shifts, employs 381 workers.