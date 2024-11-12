Andhra Pradesh Rains: IMD Forecasts Heavy Showers for Next Five Days



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall for four days in parts of Andhra Pradesh, attributed to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. According to the IMD, isolated areas of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema are expected to experience heavy rains from November 11 to 15.

Thunderstorms with lightning are expected in parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema during the same period, as per the forecast.

“The low-pressure area over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off the north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts persists. The associated cyclonic circulation now extends up to 4.5 km above mean sea level, tilting southwestward with height,” the department said in a press release.

The IMD also observed that the trough from the southwest Bay of Bengal to the west-central Bay of Bengal off North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) has weakened. Meanwhile, Tadepalli and other areas in Amaravati, the greenfield capital city, witnessed light showers on Tuesday, along with cloudy conditions.