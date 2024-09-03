Andhra Pradesh Rains: NDRF Teams Drop Essential Supplies in Flood-Affected Vijayawada

On Tuesday, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, along with local officials, began distributing essential supplies to flood-affected areas in Vijayawada. Six helicopters and drones have been deployed to deliver food items, including biscuits, fruits, milk, and medicines, according to an official press release. The effort aims to provide critical assistance to those impacted by the flooding.

"National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, Central forces and district officials are distributing food, water and other necessities through helicopters," said the release, sharing pictures of choppers being loaded with relief material.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has reported that ministers, IAS, and IPS officers are actively involved in relief efforts across various wards in Vijayawada, a central commercial city heavily impacted by flooding. The focus of the relief work is on providing basic necessities, and 43,417 affected people have been relocated to rehabilitation centers.

As many as 48 NDRF and SDRF teams are extending relief while 197 medical camps have been set up.