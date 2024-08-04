Andhra Pradesh Train Fire: Major Blaze Erupts in 3 Coach of Korba-Visakhapatnam Express, Shocking Visuals Surface ( Watch Video)

A significant fire erupted at Visakhapatnam railway station on Saturday afternoon involving a train traveling from Korba to Tirumala. The fire primarily affected the M1, B7, and B6 AC compartments. Railway firefighters are currently working to extinguish the flames, and fortunately, there have been no reported casualties so far, according to an IANS report.

Images of the incident have emerged online, depicting scenes from the platform where the compartments are ablaze. Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials and nearby passengers can be seen actively involved in firefighting efforts. Thick smoke is visible emanating from the compartments as the fire continues to burn through the windows.