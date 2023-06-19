Andhra Pradesh: Two injured after building collapsed in Vizag

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 19 : Two people were injured after a balcony of a building collapsed in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, officials said on Monday.

The officials said that the incident in the One-Town area took place after rain lashed the city last night.

A team of firefighters reached the spot after receiving the information and took rescue measures.

Nagaraju (50) and Praveen (25) were injured in the accident. "They have been shifted to a nearby hospital and are undertreatment," Officials added.

However, five people were safely evacuated from the building by the firefighters.

Further information is awaited.

