Andhra Pradesh: Two injured after building collapsed in Vizag
By ANI | Published: June 19, 2023 09:33 PM 2023-06-19T21:33:30+5:30 2023-06-19T21:35:08+5:30
Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 19 : Two people were injured after a balcony of a building collapsed in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, officials said on Monday.
The officials said that the incident in the One-Town area took place after rain lashed the city last night.
A team of firefighters reached the spot after receiving the information and took rescue measures.
Nagaraju (50) and Praveen (25) were injured in the accident. "They have been shifted to a nearby hospital and are undertreatment," Officials added.
However, five people were safely evacuated from the building by the firefighters.
Further information is awaited.
