Animal Fat in Tirupati Laddu? YSR Congress Denies Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu's Shocking Claims

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister claimed that animal fat was used to make Tirupati laddus during the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the state. However, the YSR Congress has dismissed the shocking allegations.

AP CM Naidu made shocking allegations during a legislative party meeting of the NDA on Wednesday, September 17. TDP won the Andhra Pradesh assembly election in alliance with the Jana Sena party and BJP. CM Naidu claimed that animal fat was used to prepare the prasadam laddus at the Sri Venkateshwara Temple in Tirupati YSR Congress regime.

Animal Fat Was Used in Preparing Prasadam That’s Offered to God in TTD: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Naidu also claimed that Tirumala laddu was made with substandard ingredients and that animal fat was used instead of ghee to make the prasad. He said that under his government, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board, which runs the temple, is using pure ghee. Naidu said that now everything has been cleaned at the temple premises, and the quality of prasad (food) has improved.

However, senior YSRCP leader YV Subba Reddy, who chaired the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams in the previous government, dismissed the chief minister's allegations as "malicious". "To say that animal fat was used in Swami Laddu Prasad only to attack the YSR Congress Party and Jagan Mohan Reddy's previous government is unethical, immoral and evil," he added.