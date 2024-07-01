NTR Bharosa Scheme: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Distributes Rs 4,408 Cr to 65.31 Lakh Beneficiaries

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched the distribution of the 'NTR Bharosa' pension scheme on Monday. Naidu launched the distribution among the beneficiaries at Penumaka village of Mangalagiri Assembly segment by personally visiting the house of a beneficiary and giving him the pension amount. Under the revised scheme, pension for the senior citizens has been increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 under the government’s NTR Bharosa Pension scheme.

Naidu while addressing the public said, "This is the first step towards improving the living standards of the people. "The total amount of pension being distributed among 65.31 lakh beneficiaries of 28 different categories is over Rs 4,408 crore, according to news agency ANI. The scheme was previously called YSR Pension Kanuka Scheme. The beneficiaries will receive the hike retrospectively starting May.

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu today launched the distribution of the 'NTR Bharosa' pension scheme to the beneficiaries at Penumaka village of Mangalagiri Assembly segment today morning. The CM personally visited the house of a beneficiary and gave the pension amount.… pic.twitter.com/rkge9Pilfa — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2024

Beneficiaries of the scheme will get Rs 7,000 in July, including arrears for three months. Next month onward they will receive Rs 4,000 per month. Individuals with disabilities will receive Rs 6,000 per month and those with chronic illnesses will be given Rs 10,000 per month. Designed to provide financial security and support to vulnerable sections of society, including widows, elderly, and disabled individuals, the ‘NTR Bharosa’ pension scheme represents a significant stride in ensuring inclusive growth and development.