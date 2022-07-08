Anti-Corruption officials raid premises of ex-TN Minister and sons

Chennai, July 8 The officials of Tamil Nadu's Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday searched the house of AIADMK legislator and former Minister R. Kamaraj at Mannargudi in Thiruvarur district and here, said sources.

The officials of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DAVC) also simultaneously started search operations at the premises belonging to those of Kamaraj's sons Iniyan and Inban and three of his associates.

The DVAC has registered a case against Kamaraj for amassing wealth of about Rs 58 crore disproportionate to his known sources of income between April 1, 2015 and March 31, 2021.

The search operations are being carried out in over 20 locations in the state.

The DVAC had earlier raided the premises of former Ministers in the AIADMK government like M.R. Vijayabhaskar, C. Vijayabhaskar, S.P. Velumani, K.C. Veeramani and Thagamani.

Now Kamaraj is getting added to that list.

