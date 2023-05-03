"Anti-Hindu party": Assam BJP MLA hits out at Cong over Karnataka poll manifesto

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 3 : Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Diganta Kalita on Wednesday launched a strong attack on Congress saying that the grand old party is anti-Hindu.

The BJP leader's remarks came in the wake of Congress' mfesto for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka, wherein the party bracketed outlawed Popular Front of India (PFI) and Bajrang Dal together and stated it would ban the orgsations once it is voted to power.

Taking note of this, Kalita said, "In past times they [Congress] banned Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), now [they are] announcing a ban on Bajrang Dal. We can't accept this. Hindu Sanat civilisation is 5,000 years old."

"I appeal to all Hindus of the country to come out and oppose it," he added.

He further said that Congress has always taken a pro-Minority and anti-Hindu stand.

The Congress in their Karnataka election mfesto, released last week, said it will take "decisive action" as per law including banning orgsations like Bajrang Dal, the Popular Front of India and others.

"The Congress party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and orgsations spreading hatred against communities on the grounds of caste and religion," read the Congress mfesto.

"We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and Orgsations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities," it added.

Notably, this has triggered outrage against the party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Tuesday said that this "decisive" decision by the party was an attempt to lock up those who worship Lord Hanuman.

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor