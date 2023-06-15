Anti-Narcotics cell Mumbai busted interstate gang smuggling CBCS bottles, two held

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 : Anti Narcotics cell of Mumbai police has arrested two persons and seized 570 bottles of Codeine-based cough syrup (CBCS) worth Rs 2.85 lakhs, the Mumbai police said on Thursday.

According to the police, one of the arrested accused is a resident of Pali District, Rajasthan and the other is from Trinavelli District, Tamilnadu.

"The arrested accused were receivers cum distributors of CBCS Scheduled drug," the police added.

The police informed that the Rajasthan-based accused is involved in the illicit diversion of certain prescription drugs for the last six to seven years.

"During the investigation, it has been revealed that Rajasthan based arrested accused was involved in the illicit diversion of certain prescription drugs from the last 6 to 7 yrs, which were covered under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances ( NDPS) Act," the police said.

"He was earlier arrested by Shivajinagar police station, Mumbai in illegal trafficking of CBCS bottles," they added.

The police also mentioned that both accused were procuring drugs from other states by transport and selling to peddlers in different parts of Mumbai.

"Both accused were procuring drugs from other states by transport and selling to peddlers in Govandi, Bandra, Ghatkopar, WadalMumbai, Thane and Bhiwandi adjoining areas," said the police.

"Other accused from Tamilnadu have a total of 28 criminal antecedents from 1997 including murder, attempt to murder, robbery and assault cases," they added.

The police said that a total of seven gangs of CBCS smugglers have been busted in the last two years and 21 people were also arrested and seized more than 2000 kg of drugs.

"In the last two years, ANC Ghatkopar busted 7 such gangs of CBCS smuggling and arrested 21 accused including main gang leaders and seized more than 2000 kg drug in areas of Shivajinagar, Govandi, Bainganwadi, Dongari," the police said.

"These gangs have interstate linkages from Gujrat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The arrest of this accused has ruptured the illicit drug supply chain of CBCS bottles in Shivaji Nagar, Gowandi, Mankhurd, Vadala, Sion, and Dharavi," they added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor