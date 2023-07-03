AP: PM Modi to inaugurate Sai Hira Global Convention Centre in Puttaparthi tomorrow

New Delhi [India], July 3 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Sai Hira Global Convention Centre in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh tomorrow via video conferencing.

The inauguration ceremony will take place at 10:30 am which will witness the presence of prominent dignitaries and devotees from around the world.

According to the release, the Sathya Sai Central Trust has constructed a new facility, Sai Hira Global Convention Centre, at Prasanthi Nilayam, Puttaparthi.

Prasanthi Nilayam is the main ashram of Sathya Sai Baba. The Convention Centre, donated by philanthropist Ryuko Hira, is a testament to the vision of promoting cultural exchange, spirituality, and global harmony, the release stated.

It provides a nurturing environment for people of diverse backgrounds to come together, connect, and explore the teachings of Sathya Sai Baba.

Its world-class amenities and infrastructure will facilitate conferences, seminars, and cultural events, fostering dialogue and understanding among individuals from all walks of life. The sprawling complex also features meditation halls, serene gardens and facilities for accommodation, it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor