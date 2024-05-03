Apathetic and Remorseless: Mallikarjun Kharge Slams Modi Govt Over Manipur Unrest

On Friday, the Congress criticized the Modi administration for its handling of the situation in Manipur, accusing it of being apathetic and remorseless.

In a post on social media platform X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge pointed out that Manipur ignited in turmoil precisely a year ago on May 3, 2023.

Humanity perished in Manipur. The cruel combination of an apathetic Modi Govt and an inept BJP State Govt have virtually divided the state into two halves. A remorseless PM Modi has not set foot in this border state, for it exposes his rank incompetency and absolute indifference. His ego has damaged the social fabric of a beautiful state, Kharge posted on X.

People of Northeast, now know that Modi Govt’s shameless drumbeating about so called development drowned the voices of humanity in the region. People of India, now know that PM Modi and his Govt has no iota of sympathy for the countless lives they destroyed in Manipur.

More than 220 people have been killed, 60,000 people have been displaced and thousands including women and children still continue to languish in camps with abominable conditions. Women were raped, paraded and horrific violence took place, but the PM kept quiet. Only after outrage, that the PM bothered to pay lip-service in August 2023, which now reverberates hollow

The suffering endured by the people of Manipur resonates with the entire nation. Rahul Gandhi has made two visits to Manipur in the past year, and the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra commenced in Imphal on January 14, 2024. Today, we stand in solidarity with all segments of Manipuri society, expressing our heartfelt empathy, and holding hope for the swift restoration of peace and social cohesion, he added.