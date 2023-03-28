Appeal filed in SC against remarks by Vice President, Law Minister on judiciary, Collegium

New Delhi [India], March 28 : The Bombay Lawyers Association on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court challenging a Bombay High Court decision dismissing its PIL against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju for their remarks on the judiciary and the Collegium system for appointment of judges.

Challenging the February 9 order of the High Court, the lawyers' body said two public functionaries have disqualified themselves to hold the constitutional post by showing a "lack of faith" in the Constitution by attacking its institution the Supreme Court and showing scant regard for the law laid down by it.

The Bombay High Court while dismissing the plea had said that the credibility of the Supreme Court is "sky-high" and it cannot be eroded or impinged by the statements of individuals.

The Association, before the High court, had sought orders to restrain Dhankhar from discharging duty as the Vice President, and Rijiju from discharging his duty as the cabinet minister for the Central government.

The PIL had claimed that the "frontal attack not just on the judiciary but the Constitution'' by the two executive officials has lowered the prestige of the Supreme Court in public.

