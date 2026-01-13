Apple import duty reduction affecting interests of orchardists, says Himachal CM

Shimla, Jan 13 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while chairing a meeting with representatives of orchardists, expressed concern over the reduction of import duty on apples from New Zealand, as it has been affecting the interests of orchardists.

He assured them on Tuesday that the issue would be raised with the Central government to find a way out to address the concerns.

"I will meet the Union Finance and the Commerce Minister and urge them to take necessary measures to protect the interests of the orchardists of the state," he said, adding that apple production is a major pillar of the state's economy and its protection and promotion is a top priority of the government.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhu directed the Agriculture Department to link detailed data of farmers practising natural farming with the Him Parivar portal by January 20 so that a block-level database of farmers could be prepared and mapped accordingly.

While presiding over the meeting of the Agriculture Department, he said the youth would be encouraged to adopt natural farming to strengthen the rural economy.

He said that promoting this method of farming across the state would boost and strengthen the economy of the farmers.

He said the government is working to bring revolutionary changes in the natural farming-based system, adding he will interact with farmers this month in Hamirpur.

CM Sukhu reviewed issues of the farmers related to wheat, maize and raw turmeric produced through natural farming.

He said wheat flour produced through natural farming is being marketed under the brand 'Him Chakki Atta', maize flour as 'Him Bhog Makki Atta' and raw turmeric as 'Him Haldi'.

The Chief Minister said 606.8 metric tonnes of naturally grown maize have been procured, and Rs 2.31 crore has been transferred directly to the bank accounts of the farmers.

Similarly, 2,123 quintals of naturally grown wheat have been procured at the minimum support price, and 1.32 lakh transferred to farmers through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

